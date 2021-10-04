Madhya Pradesh: 57-year-old elephant gives birth to calf in Bandhavgarh National Park

A 57-year-old elephant has given birth to a female calf at the Bandhavgarh National Park in Madhya Pradesh's Umaria district, a forest official said on Monday.

The aged tusker, named Anarkali, who was brought to the Bandhavgarh National Park in 1978-79 from Sonepur cattle fair (in Bihar), has so far in its lifetime given birth to eight calves, Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (Wildlife) Alok Kumar said, adding that the latest one was born on Saturday.

The average life span of an elephant may vary from 40 to 65 years, as per experts.

“The newborn female calf is named Gayatri and it will surely be a centre of attraction for tourists in the coming days,” Kumar said in a statement.

Out of the eight calves born to Anarkali, four have survived and are healthy, he said.

Currently, there are 14 elephants in the Bandhavgarh National Park. They are deployed for patrolling, tiger tracking, and other tasks in the park throughout the year, the official added.

Last month, these jumbos were given a break from their routines to enjoy a week-long vacation. During the period, these elephants were daily washed, groomed, decorated with sandalwood powder, and offered their favourite food, including bananas, apples, sugarcane, and jaggery, an official earlier said.

Check out the latest videos from DH: