MP: Locals block road over unavailability of Remdesivir

Madhya Pradesh: Angry locals block road over unavailability of Remdesivir in Indore

PTI
PTI, Indore,
  • Apr 09 2021, 18:00 ist
  • updated: Apr 09 2021, 18:00 ist
One vial of the drug Remdesivir. Credit: AFP file photo.

Angry over not being able to get Remdesivir injections, people on Friday blocked the road in front of a medical store in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city, police said.

According to eye-witnesses, families of Covid-19 patients queued up at a store in dava (medicine) market in the morning hours, and blocked the main road in frustration, when a poster outside the shop read "Remdesivir not available".

"After being misguided, some people protested at the main road for a while. We convinced them to move away," inspector Rajeev Tripathi of Sanyogitaganj police station said.

The owner of the medical store did not open his establishment as the consignment of Remdesivir had not arrived, the official said.

"I came to the shop around 6 am and stood in a queue waiting for it to open, as the owner had given a coupon to my father on Thursday and assured him that he will get the injection the next day," said Aman Gadbadi (21), who desperately needed the injection for his mother.

