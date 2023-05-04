Madhya Pradesh: Bajrang Dal activists attack Congress office in Jabalpur

Activists of the Bajrang Dal on Thursday vandalised the Congress's office in Jabalpur city of Madhya Pradesh. A video of the incident also went viral.

The Congress in its manifesto for the Karnataka polls has promised to take action as per law, including banning organisations like this right-wing Hindu outfit and the PFI, accusing them of spreading hatred. The manifesto sparked a strong protest from the Sangh Parivar.

The local unit of the Bajrang Dal had said a day before that it would stage a protest in front of the Congress office in Baldeo Bagh area. After protesting for 30 minutes, its activists barged inside office and ransacked it, Congress leaders alleged.

Local Congress MLAs and leaders visited the Kotwali police station in the city demanding action against the culprits. No comment was available from the city police immediately.