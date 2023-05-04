Madhya Pradesh: Bajrang Dal activists attack Congress office in Jabalpur

Activists of the Bajrang Dal on Thursday vandalised the Congress's office in Jabalpur city of Madhya Pradesh. A video of the incident also went viral.
Read | VHP, Bajrang Dal stage protests in Karnataka against 'ban' proposal of Congress
The Congress in its manifesto for the Karnataka polls has promised to take action as per law, including banning organisations like this right-wing Hindu outfit and the PFI, accusing them of spreading hatred. The manifesto sparked a strong protest from the Sangh Parivar.
The local unit of the Bajrang Dal had said a day before that it would stage a protest in front of the Congress office in Baldeo Bagh area. After protesting for 30 minutes, its activists barged inside office and ransacked it, Congress leaders alleged.
Local Congress MLAs and leaders visited the Kotwali police station in the city demanding action against the culprits. No comment was available from the city police immediately.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
CRPF trooper from Bihar win hearts with Kashmiri songs
Coronation gown spotlights Queen Camilla's style
Unusual weather: Fog in Delhi in hottest month of year
Scuffle breaks out between protesting wrestlers & cops
India's rising population encumbers struggling mothers
Finnish paper hides news for Russians in Counter-Strike
A younger, active Sun may have started life on Earth
In a first, women cops deployed for night duty in Jammu
SRK pushes away fan's hand to avoid selfie, video viral