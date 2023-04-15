Madhya Pradesh BJP MLA gets threat from anonymous caller

A case has been registered in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district against an unidentified person for allegedly threatening to kill Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Virendra Raghuvanshi, police said on Saturday.

The legislator, who represents Kolaras constituency in the district, said in his complaint that he received a phone call at 8.22 PM on Wednesday when he was visiting Dharmapura village.

The caller abused him and threatened to kill him when the MLA reached his village, Raghuvanshi said.

Kolaras police station in-charge Manish Sharma said a case was registered against an unidentified person and further probe was on.