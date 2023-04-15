MP BJP MLA gets threat from anonymous caller

Madhya Pradesh BJP MLA gets threat from anonymous caller

The caller abused him and threatened to kill him when the MLA reached his village, the legislator said

PTI
PTI, Shivpuri (MP),
  • Apr 15 2023, 21:57 ist
  • updated: Apr 15 2023, 23:02 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A case has been registered in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district against an unidentified person for allegedly threatening to kill Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Virendra Raghuvanshi, police said on Saturday.

The legislator, who represents Kolaras constituency in the district, said in his complaint that he received a phone call at 8.22 PM on Wednesday when he was visiting Dharmapura village.

The caller abused him and threatened to kill him when the MLA reached his village, Raghuvanshi said.

Kolaras police station in-charge Manish Sharma said a case was registered against an unidentified person and further probe was on.

