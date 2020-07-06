Madhya Pradesh: BJP workers troll woman for discomfiting Scindia confidante

BJP workers trolled a woman using indecent language on social media after she discomfited water resources minister Tulsi Ram Silawat by asking how was he feeling after toppling ‘smoothly running’ Kamal Nath government, adding it will unnecessary cause waste of people’s money in by-elections.

Tulsi Ram Silawat is considered closest ally of Scindia. He was among the 22 MLAs, who had flown to Bengaluru to ensure fall of the 15-month old Congress government.

Although the Congress defectors are being pilloried on social media with epithets such as “traitors” and “betrayers” ever since their revolt caused fall of the government, this is the first time one of them has been confronted face-to-face with uncomfortable questions.

In a function at Indore, Upasana Sharma also confronted Silawat with the question as to why Jyotiraditya Scindia is raising questions on the farmer’s loan waiver whereas he used to tweet on this issue when the Congress was in power. Before leaving the Congress, Scindia had released a series of tweets asking then Chief Minister Kamal Nath as to why the government has failed to fulfil the election promise to the farmers of complete loan waiver.

Taken aback by the questions, Silawat took a while to compose himself and replied, “ the Congress was not fulfilling promises it made in the manifesto for the 2018 assembly election”.

Some BJP workers tried to stop the woman but she remained defiant, saying she had every right to ask questions from her people’s representative as she is a voter.

Hours after the function, BJP workers started trolling the woman and abused her on social media. Some dubbed her a Congress agent.

Upasana Sharma on Monday lodged a complaint with Indore police officers against the trolling.

She told media persons that when she went to file a complaint, some police officers asked her who is she to ask question to a minister. She claimed that minister Silawat’s supporters made obscene comments against her in social media.