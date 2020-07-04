Madhya Pradesh Board 10th Result 2020 declared: How to check results

The Madhya Pradesh Board has announced the class 10th board exam results today. The merit list has also been announced online today.

This year over 11 lakh students have taken the MP Board 10th examinations.

At least, 62.84 percent students have passed the Class 10 exam this year. The result is available on the official website of Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education. Last year 61.32 percent students had qualified the exam.

MP Board MPBSE 10th Result 2020: How to check result via website

Step 1: Visit the official websites mpbse.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in and mpresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the ‘result link’ flashing on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the roll number on the box

Step 4: Results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

How to check result via SMS

The MP Board 10th result 2020 can be checked via SMS by following the following procedure:

To check MPBSE Class 10 Result 2020, the students need to type: MPBSE10<ROLLNUMBER> and send it to 56263