MP: BSF officer, kin arrested for violating lockdown

Madhya Pradesh: BSF officer, kin arrested for violating coronavirus lockdown in Jhabua

PTI
PTI,
  • Apr 13 2020, 18:44 ist
  • updated: Apr 13 2020, 18:44 ist
Representative image/iStock images

 A Border Security Force sub-inspector and his family members were booked on Sunday for travelling from Indore in Madhya Pradesh to Ahmedabad in Gujarat during the lockdown without permission, Superintendent of Police Vinit Jain said.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

The BSF officer did not stop the vehicle when asked to do so near Machhalia check post and was intercepted after officials relayed the information to personnel at Kalidevi police station ahead, said Jain.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

"BSF sub-inspector Rajkishore Choudhary, a resident of Ahmedabad, and five of his family members were in the car. On a complaint by the tehsildar, those inside the car, except a three-year-old child, were arrested under IPC, Motor Vehicles Act and Disaster Management Act. They were later released on bail," the SP informed. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Madhya Pradesh
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Coronavirus lockdown
BSF
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

COVID-19 hits Hindu priests hard in WB, 2L lose jobs

COVID-19 hits Hindu priests hard in WB, 2L lose jobs

Lockdown: Mangaluru boy smuggles friend in suitcase

Lockdown: Mangaluru boy smuggles friend in suitcase

'Ghosts' scare Indonesians indoors, away from COVID-19

'Ghosts' scare Indonesians indoors, away from COVID-19

COVID-19: Planning to step out of home during lockdown?

COVID-19: Planning to step out of home during lockdown?

Dead, ill, cured: celebrities hit by the coronavirus

Dead, ill, cured: celebrities hit by the coronavirus

 