Madhya Pradesh: BSF officer, kin arrested for violating coronavirus lockdown in Jhabua

A Border Security Force sub-inspector and his family members were booked on Sunday for travelling from Indore in Madhya Pradesh to Ahmedabad in Gujarat during the lockdown without permission, Superintendent of Police Vinit Jain said.

The BSF officer did not stop the vehicle when asked to do so near Machhalia check post and was intercepted after officials relayed the information to personnel at Kalidevi police station ahead, said Jain.

"BSF sub-inspector Rajkishore Choudhary, a resident of Ahmedabad, and five of his family members were in the car. On a complaint by the tehsildar, those inside the car, except a three-year-old child, were arrested under IPC, Motor Vehicles Act and Disaster Management Act. They were later released on bail," the SP informed.