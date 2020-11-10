Madhya Pradesh bypoll: BJP Ministers Brijendra Singh Yadav, Rajvardhan Singh Dattigaon win

Minister in the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government and BJP candidate Brijendra Singh Yadav won bypoll from Mungaoli assembly seat in Madhya Pradesh by defeating Kanhairam Lodhi of the Congress by 21,469 votes on Tuesday.
Yadav got 83,153 votes while Lodhi bagged 61,684, an election official said. The BSP's Virendra Sharma polled 2,474 while NOTA received 1,330 votes, the official added.
Follow live updates on the Bypolls results here
BJP minister and Jyotiraditya Scindia's loyalist, Rajvardhan Singh Dattigaon won from Badnawar by defeating Congress candidate Kamal Singh Patel by 32,133 votes.
Dattigaon had quit the Congress along with other Scindia supporters in March this year and joined the BJP.
Counting for Bypolls on in 11 states: Key takeaways
The BJP candidate got 99,137 votes against Patel's 67,004. BSP's Om Prakash Malviya got 2,295 while NOTA attracted 2,785 votes, the official added.
Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
'Lockdown' declared word of 2020 by Collins Dictionary
Trends from Bihar, other states suggest leg up for BJP
Doormat with Hindu symbols goes off Amazon's shelves
'STOP THE COUNT': Funniest tweets on Bihar Polls
Covid-19 triggers OCD in children, young people
How a human cousin adapted to a changing climate