Madhya Pradesh bypoll: BJP Ministers Brijendra Singh Yadav, Rajvardhan Singh Dattigaon win

Minister in the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government and BJP candidate Brijendra Singh Yadav won bypoll from Mungaoli assembly seat in Madhya Pradesh by defeating Kanhairam Lodhi of the Congress by 21,469 votes on Tuesday.

Yadav got 83,153 votes while Lodhi bagged 61,684, an election official said. The BSP's Virendra Sharma polled 2,474 while NOTA received 1,330 votes, the official added.

BJP minister and Jyotiraditya Scindia's loyalist, Rajvardhan Singh Dattigaon won from Badnawar by defeating Congress candidate Kamal Singh Patel by 32,133 votes.

Dattigaon had quit the Congress along with other Scindia supporters in March this year and joined the BJP.

The BJP candidate got 99,137 votes against Patel's 67,004. BSP's Om Prakash Malviya got 2,295 while NOTA attracted 2,785 votes, the official added.