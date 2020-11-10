MP bypolls: BJP ahead in 14 seats, Cong in 5, BSP in 1

Madhya Pradesh bypolls: BJP ahead in 14 seats, Congress in 5, BSP leading in 1

Tulsiram Silawat of the BJP is leading by a margin of 5,668 votes from Sanver against his Congress rival

PTI
PTI, Bhopal,
  • Nov 10 2020, 11:05 ist
  • updated: Nov 10 2020, 11:05 ist
BSP's Ram Prakash Rajoriya is leading by 2,178 votes from Morena, as per the Election Commission data. Credit: PTI Photo

The ruling BJP in Madhya Pradesh is leading in 14 of the 28 Assembly constituencies for which byelections were held while the Congress is ahead in fiveseats, as per the early trends of counting on Tuesday.

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) is leading in one seat.

BJP candidates are leading in 14 seats by a margin ranging from 96 to 5,668 votes, while the Congress contestants are ahead in Hatpipalya, Sumaoli, Ambah, Dimni, and Biora constituencies.

BSP's Ram Prakash Rajoriya is leading by 2,178 votes from Morena, as per the Election Commission data.

Tulsiram Silawat of the BJP is leading by a margin of 5,668 votes from Sanver against his Congress rival.

BJP candidates are ahead in Badnawar, Mungaoli, Suwasara, Ashok Nagar, Bamori, Anuppur, Bada Malhara, Nepanagar, Surkhi, Gohad, Sanchi, Agar, and Mandhata.

A total of 355 candidates, including 12 ministers, contested the byelections held on November 3.

Despite the Covid-19 pandemic, a total of 70.27 per cent voter turnout was recorded. 

Bahujan Samaj Party
BJP
Congress
Bypolls
Madhya Pradesh

