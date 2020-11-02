Madhya Pradesh bypolls: BJP-Congress workers clash, 6 injured, 7 booked

BJP and Congress workers clashed in bypoll-bound Badnawar in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district in the early hours of Monday, leaving six with minor injuries, police said.

Vehicles carrying workers of the two parties came face to face in Tilagara, some 60 kilometres from the district headquarters, at around 1am after which the two groups had an altercation, Superintendent of Police Adityapratap Singh said.

"Six people have been injured. A case of attempt to murder has been registered against seven people, four of whom have been identified," he said.

The four identified in the case are Congress office- bearers, leading to the party's MP secretary Kuldeep Singh Bundela alleging that the police was falsely implicating them.

"BJP workers resorted to violence but Congressmen are being booked under pressure from the state government," he told PTI.

BJP leader Govind Maloo refuted the allegations and said it was Congress workers who attacked and injured his party colleagues.

Bypolls to 28 seats in the state will be held on Tuesday.