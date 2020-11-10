Madhya Pradesh bypolls: BJP leads in 6 seats, Congress in 2 in early trends

The ruling BJP in Madhya Pradesh is leading in six of the 28 Assembly constituencies for which byelections were held while the Congress is ahead in two seats, as per the early trends of counting on Tuesday.
BJP's Tulsiram Silawat is leading from Sanver, while Rajvardhan Singh Dattigaon is ahead in Badnawar, Brajendra Singh Yadav from Mungaoli, Narayan Singh Pawar from Biora, Hardeep Singh Dung from Suwasara, and Jajpal Singh Jajji from Ashok Nagar against their rivals from the Congress.
Congress' Vipin Wankhede and Rajendra Singh Baghel are ahead against their challengers from the BJP in Agar and Hatpipalya constituencies, respectively.
The counting began at 8 am in 19 districts where the by-elections were held on November 3, an election official said.
The BJP needs to win at least eight of these 28 seats to attain a simple majority in the 230-member Assembly, whose effective strength is 229.
The BJP currently has 107 MLAs, while the Congress has 87 legislators in the House.
Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
'Monument to feminist Mary Wollstonecraft long overdue'
India bets on Covid-19 tech amid privacy fears
Old dogs, new research and the secrets of ageing
DH Toon | Trump refuses to concede
One in 5 Covid patients develop mental illness: Study
Scientists watch as China's remote glaciers melt
Churchill's painting of favourite whisky goes on sale
The husband-wife 'dream-team' behind Pfizer's vaccine