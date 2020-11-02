Will reply to Nath's plea on star-campaigner status: EC

Madhya Pradesh Bypolls: EC to soon file reply to Kamal Nath's plea in SC over revocation of star-campaigner status

"Hon'ble Supreme Court is supreme. EC has been given an opportunity to file a reply in the matter, which shall be filed at the earliest," the Commission said.

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 02 2020, 16:48 ist
  • updated: Nov 02 2020, 16:48 ist
Senior Congress leader Kamal Nath. Credit: PTI File Photo

The Election Commission said on Monday it will file its reply at the earliest on the petition of Congress leader Kamal Nath challenging its order in the Supreme Court revoking his "star campaigner" status for Madhya Pradesh bypolls for repeated violations of the poll code.

Read | Ex-Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath moves Supreme Court against EC's decision

The Supreme Court on Monday stayed the Election Commission order revoking "star campaigner" status of Kamal Nath. It was hearing Nath's plea challenging the October 30 order of the poll panel.

"Hon'ble Supreme Court is supreme. EC has been given an opportunity to file a reply in the matter, which shall be filed at the earliest," the Commission said.

Read | BJP MP Jyotiraditya Scindia claims former Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath used 'dog' slur for him, Congress denies

Taking a serious note of the breach of "ethical and dignified behaviour", the election watchdog had on Friday revoked the "star campaigner" status of the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister for repeated violations of the model code during campaign for the bypolls in 28 assembly constituencies in the state.

The campaigning for the bypolls ended on Sunday evening.

While a political party pays for the expenditure of its star campaigner, a candidate pays the expenses of other campaigners.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Congress
Madhya Pradesh
Supreme Court
Election Commission of India

What's Brewing

Honking gets a new meaning in American politics

Honking gets a new meaning in American politics

Ancient Yemeni city risks collapse due to rain, floods

Ancient Yemeni city risks collapse due to rain, floods

Mount Everest empties as Covid-19 strikes Nepal tourism

Mount Everest empties as Covid-19 strikes Nepal tourism

Eat ‘no’ for breakfast: Kamala Harris's advice to women

Eat ‘no’ for breakfast: Kamala Harris's advice to women

Tale of 'Forest man of India' now in US school textbook

Tale of 'Forest man of India' now in US school textbook

IPL 2020 | DC vs RCB: SWOT Analysis

IPL 2020 | DC vs RCB: SWOT Analysis

Dismissive of Covid-19, Trump dreaded catching it

Dismissive of Covid-19, Trump dreaded catching it

 