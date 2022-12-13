MP approves amendment bill to ban hookah lounges

Madhya Pradesh cabinet approves amendment bill to ban hookah lounges

PTI
PTI, Bhopal ,
  • Dec 13 2022, 22:24 ist
  • updated: Dec 13 2022, 22:24 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Madhya Pradesh cabinet on Tuesday approved a bill banning hookah lounges in the state. Earlier, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on October 2 announced hookah lounges will not be allowed to function in the state and will be razed, if necessary.

“The Cabinet has approved the State Amendment Bill-2022 of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products (Prohibition of Advertisement and Regulation of Trade and Commerce, Production, Supply and Distribution) Act 2003 to ban hookah lounges in Madhya Pradesh,” said state home minister and government spokesperson Narottam Mishra.

He said CM Chouhan will issue a new Youth Policy on January 13 next year. Mishra said the recruitment process for 88,750 vacant posts in Madhya Pradesh is progressing towards completion. "By August 15, 2023, the recruitment process of one lakh posts in government services will be completed," he said, adding that this issue was also discussed in the cabinet meeting. 

