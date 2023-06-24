4% hike in DA for govt employees in poll year: MP CM

Madhya Pradesh CM announces 4% hike in dearness allowance for govt employees in poll year

Chouhan made the announcement while addressing a mass marriage function at Gillor village in Sehore district on Friday evening.

PTI
PTI, Bhopal,
  • Jun 24 2023, 14:57 ist
  • updated: Jun 24 2023, 14:57 ist
Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Credit: PTI File Photo

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has announced a four per cent hike in the dearness allowance (DA) for the state government employees, a move that comes ahead of the state Assembly elections scheduled by the year-end.

Chouhan made the announcement while addressing a mass marriage function at Gillor village in Sehore district on Friday evening.

The state government will increase the DA by four per cent to bring it on par with the one offered by the Centre, he said on the occasion.

Also Read | Congress aims to repeat Karnataka victory in MP

Elections for the 230-member Assembly in the Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled state are likely to be held in November this year.

In the 2018 elections, Congress emerged as the single largest party winning 114 seats, while the BJP bagged 109 seats.

The Congress had formed a government with senior leader Kamal Nath at the helm.

However, his dispensation collapsed in March 2020 after MLAs loyal to Jyotiraditya Scindia revolted, paving the way for BJP's Chouhan to return as the chief minister.

