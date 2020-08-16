Madhya Pradesh CM, other leaders condole former cricketer Chetan Chauhan's death

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and several other leaders in the state on Sunday expressed grief over the death of former Indian cricket team opener Chetan Chauhan.

Chauhan, also a minister in the cabinet of the Yogi Adityanath government of Uttar Pradesh, died on Sunday due to Covid-19 related complications at a hospital in Gurugram.

"Saddened by the news of sudden demise of former cricketer and cabinet minister in the Uttar Pradesh government, Chetan Chauhan. I pray to God to give peace to the departed soul and strength to his family to bear this loss," the MP chief minister said in a tweet.

Madhya Pradesh Assembly's protem speaker Rameshwar Sharma, state Home Minister Narottam Mishra, state BJP chief V D Sharma and several other leaders also mourned the death of Chauhan.