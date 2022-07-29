Madhya Pradesh: Cop caught on camera thrashing elderly, suspended

A police constable of Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district was suspended on Friday after a video of him thrashing and dragging a senior citizen went viral on social media.
While the constable was kicking and dragging the old man, several people present at the platform of Jabalpur Railway station were mute spectators.
The incident came to the fore as a passenger made a video of the entire episode and posted it on social media which went viral.
Policeman beating one senior citizen @drmjabalpur @crpfindia @RailMinIndia take a look and i hope u take appropriate action pic.twitter.com/6WdE12uxmc
— Siddharth Jain (@ja_siddharth) July 28, 2022
However, it was yet to be ascertained as to why the constable thrashed the senior citizen.
