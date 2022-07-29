MP: Cop caught on camera thrashing elderly, suspended

Madhya Pradesh: Cop caught on camera thrashing elderly, suspended

The incident came to the fore as a passenger made a video of the entire episode and posted it on social media

IANS
IANS, Bhopal,
  • Jul 29 2022, 18:54 ist
  • updated: Jul 29 2022, 20:33 ist
Police constable beating a senior citizen. Credit: Video screenshot

A police constable of Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district was suspended on Friday after a video of him thrashing and dragging a senior citizen went viral on social media.

While the constable was kicking and dragging the old man, several people present at the platform of Jabalpur Railway station were mute spectators.

Also Read | Man rapes minor girl in school toilet in Bhopal

The incident came to the fore as a passenger made a video of the entire episode and posted it on social media which went viral.

However, it was yet to be ascertained as to why the constable thrashed the senior citizen.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Madhya Pradesh
Police
India News
Rewa

What's Brewing

Delhi Police sends out 'embrace people of NE' message

Delhi Police sends out 'embrace people of NE' message

'Black widow' is heaviest-known neutron star

'Black widow' is heaviest-known neutron star

Wildlife photography aiding tiger awareness

Wildlife photography aiding tiger awareness

In Pics | Birmingham CWG opening ceremony

In Pics | Birmingham CWG opening ceremony

In Pics | Saudi Arabia's futuristic megacity

In Pics | Saudi Arabia's futuristic megacity

Climate change made UK heatwave 10 times more likely

Climate change made UK heatwave 10 times more likely

DH Toon | TMC embarrassed in school jobs scam

DH Toon | TMC embarrassed in school jobs scam

Birmingham Commonwealth Games declared open

Birmingham Commonwealth Games declared open

BBMP helpline for stray dogs receives 40 calls a day

BBMP helpline for stray dogs receives 40 calls a day

Indians crack giant puzzle behind dwarf galaxies

Indians crack giant puzzle behind dwarf galaxies

 