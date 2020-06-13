Madhya Pradesh COVID-19 case count up by 198 to 10,641, death toll 447

MP COVID-19 case count up by 198 to 10,641; toll at 447

The number pf COVID-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh reached 10,641 on Saturday after 198 new cases were detected, with Bhopal accounting for 63 of them, an official said.

With seven patients succumbing to the infection in the day, the death toll has risen to 447, he said.

The number of COVID-19 cases in the state increased by 2,552 since lockdown restrictions were eased after May 31, while 97 people lost their lives during the same period, the official said.

Since Friday, Bhopal reported 63 cases, followed by 57 in Indore, among the worst-hit districts in the country.

Two deaths each were reported in Indore and Jabalpur, one each in Neemuch, Sagar and Khargone, the official said.

No new coronavirus case was reported in 26 districts since Friday evening.

Cases have been reported from 51 of the 52 districts in MP, five of them not having any active case as on Saturday, a health department bulletin informed.

The number of cases in Indore increased by 57 to reach 4,029, while the death toll stood at 166.

Bhopal has 2,145 COVID-19 cases, and 69 have succumbed to the infection.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases: 10,641, active cases: 2,817, new cases: 198, death toll: 447, recovered: 7,377, people tested so far: 2,46,973.

