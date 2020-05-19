Madhya Pradesh: COVID-19 cases in Indore rise to 2,637; death toll reaches 103

COVID-19 cases in Indore rise to 2,637; toll hits 103

PTI
PTI,
  May 19 2020, 18:20 ist
  • updated: May 19 2020, 18:20 ist
Representative image/AFP Photo

As many as 72 more people tested positive for coronavirus in Indore in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of such cases in the Madhya Pradesh district to 2,637, an official said on Tuesday.

Besides, two COVID-19 patients, both women aged 70, died in different hospitals here in the last three days, raising the death toll in the state's worst hit district to 103, Chief Medical and Health Officer Praveen Jadia said.

The two victims were already suffering from diabetes and some other chronic diseases, he said.

Indore reported 2,565 COVID-19 cases till Monday, but with 72 more people testing positive for the deadly viral infection in last 24 hours, the tally rose to 2,673, he said.

Over 50 per cent of total COVID-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh have been reported from Indore alone.

The coronavirus outbreak was first reported in Indore, the state's industrial hub, on March 24 when four persons tested positive for the disease. 

