Madhya Pradesh crisis: Impasse over Kamal Nath government continues

Impasse over floor test of the beleaguered Kamal Nath government doesn’t look like ending any time soon. While the 22 rebel Congress MLAs continued to defy the Speaker’s notice for appearance before him on second day, the other party MLAs are returning Bhopal from Jaipur on Sunday.

They were flown to the capital of Rajasthan five days ago for safer custody owing to fear of poaching by the BJP in the wake of defection of Jyotiraditya Scindia to the BJP and resignation of 22 rebel MLAs supporting him. Chief Minister Kamal Nath has convened a meeting of the Congress Legislature Party on Sunday to discuss strategies for saving the government.

Speaker NP Prajapati has extended time till March 15 for the rebel MLAs, who are in Bengaluru since last Tuesday, to appear before him to testify whether they resigned on their own or under pressure. His earlier notice had fixed March 12, 13 and 14 for the MLAs to meet him in three separate batches but they cancelled their scheduled return at the eleventh hour on Friday.

Meanwhile, a BJP delegation called on Governor Lalji Tandon and sought his direction to the government for floor test. The delegation comprised of former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and leader of opposition Gopal Bhargava among other party leaders.

Later Chouhan told media that chief minister Kamal Nath has lost majority and constitutional authority to run the government. Therefore, the scheduled convening of the budget session and the Governor’s address from March 16 is meaningless.

The BJP has urged the Governor to direct floor test under section 175 of the Constitution.

However, the Chief Minister, who had met the Governor on Friday, clarified that floor test would not take place until and unless the fate of the resignations of the rebel MLAs is decided.

The Congress government is also mulling to move the Supreme Court for ensuring rescue of the captive MLAs. Its senior leader and Supreme Court lawyer Vivek Tankha reiterated the party’s intention to this effect, adding that continued captivity of the MLAs is against the law.