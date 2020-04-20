Madhya Pradesh: Death toll in Indore rises to 52, coronavirus cases reach 897

Three more persons died of coronavirus Indore in the last 24 hours, taking the toll in the Madhya Pradesh district to 52, an official said on Monday.
The deceased included two men and a woman, in the age group of 42 to 47 years, Chief Medical and Health Officer Praveen Jadia said.
For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here
Besides, seven more people tested positive for COVID- 19 here, taking the total number of such cases in the district to 897, he said.
Of these, 71 patients have been discharged from hospitals after recovery.
Coronavirus Worldometer Live Update: Check cases, deaths country-wise
Data analysis showed that the COVID-19 death rate in Indore was 5.8 per cent, higher than the national average.
Curfew has been imposed in the district's urban limits since March 25, after the first coronavirus patient was found in Indore.
In Germany, Syrians take their torturers to court
COVID-19 forces first digital Holocaust Remembrance Day
COVID-19: This is what gives Delhi officials a headache
Flamingoes throng Mumbai as human activities dip
Coronavirus: 'Word social distancing was poorly chosen'
COVID-19: ICMR launches study on side effects of HCQ
Coronavirus: What will remain open after April 20?
Some relief for non-containment zones
Olympics postponement: Boon for some, bane for a few