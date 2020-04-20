Madhya Pradesh: Death toll in Indore rises to 52, coronavirus cases reach 897

Death toll in Indore rises to 52, COVID-19 tally at 897

PTI
PTI,
  • Apr 20 2020, 15:50 ist
  • updated: Apr 20 2020, 15:50 ist
Representative image/PTI Photo

Three more persons died of coronavirus Indore in the last 24 hours, taking the toll in the Madhya Pradesh district to 52, an official said on Monday.

The deceased included two men and a woman, in the age group of 42 to 47 years, Chief Medical and Health Officer Praveen Jadia said.

Besides, seven more people tested positive for COVID- 19 here, taking the total number of such cases in the district to 897, he said.

Of these, 71 patients have been discharged from hospitals after recovery.

Data analysis showed that the COVID-19 death rate in Indore was 5.8 per cent, higher than the national average.

Curfew has been imposed in the district's urban limits since March 25, after the first coronavirus patient was found in Indore.

Indore
Madhya Pradesh
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Coronavirus lockdown
