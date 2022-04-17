Madhya Pradesh DRI arrests five, seizes foreign gold worth Rs 1.58 crore

MP: DRI seizes foreign gold worth Rs 1.58 crore, 5 held

  Apr 17 2022
The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) in Madhya Pradesh's Indore seized three kg of gold worth Rs 1.58 crore smuggled from foreign countries and arrested five persons including a jeweller from Ulhasnagar in Maharashtra.

On a tip-off, DRI sleuths intercepted a car on the Mumbai-Agra Highway near Indore on April 12 and found three foreign origin gold bars weighing 3 kg hidden in a specially created cavity in the car, the DRI said in a release on Sunday.

The four occupants of the vehicle "confessed" to their crime and revealed that one of the members of their syndicate, who supplied the gold bars, is in Ulhasnagar, it said.

The suspect, a jeweller, was nabbed from Ulhasnagar in the Thane district. The goods and the vehicle used in the crime have been seized and all the five persons were arrested under provisions of the Customs Act, the release said.

