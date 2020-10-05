Madhya Pradesh emerging as capital of rape, unemployment, farm woes, says Congress leader Kamal Nath

Slamming the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led BJP government, Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath on Sunday alleged that the state was passing through turbulent times and emerging as the country’s “capital of rape, unemployment and farmers suffering”.

The ruling BJP, however, hit back at Nath, saying he should stop making “irresponsible” statements. It also said the Chouhan government was sternly acting against the perpetrators of crime against women in the state.

“Madhya Pradesh is becoming the national capital of rape, unemployed people and farmers’ suffering. All of us are witnessing it,” Nath told reporters.

He was responding to a query about rising incidents of rape in the state, where a Dalit woman committed suicide in Narsinghpur district in Jabalpur division earlier this week after allegedly being gang-raped.

Nath said the condition of the state was “worrisome” as all sections of the society were in trouble.

“Young people are in trouble. Farmers and businessmen are also troubled. Women are insecure. Madhya Pradesh has never ever witnessed such a chaotic scene,” he added.

When asked about the possibility of the Congress returning to power in Madhya Pradesh after the November 3 bypolls to 28 constituencies, the Leader of Opposition in the state assembly said he had complete faith in the people.

“They will give a befitting reply to the BJP. People of MP are simple but not fools,” Nath said.

“The people of the state had voted the BJP out of power (in December 2018) and Shivraj Singh Chouhan was sent back home after 15 years (of BJP rule),” the veteran Congress leader said.

“It (the mandate) came as a response to his lies… Shivraj ji has been telling lies since the last seven months,” he added.

Over his government’s ouster in March, he said, “Madhya Pradesh stands witness to the deals struck… offers by way of which the government was formed. The democracy is sinking, the Constitution is sinking and MP is sinking,” he added.

When asked about his visit to the famous Baglamukhi temple here, the former Union minister said he was there to seek the blessings of the deity for the well-being and peace in Madhya Pradesh.

He said the state was passing through turbulent times.

State BJP chief spokesperson Deepak Vijayvargiya, however, criticised Nath.

“Nath should stop making irresponsible statements,” he said.

“Rape is a social evil and such incidents pose a challenge to the society. MP CM Chouhan is dealing with crimes against women with iron hands. The state had witnessed lies and loot during the 15 months of Nath government’s rule in the state,” he added.