Madhya Pradesh: Family alleges 5-year-old boy died due to no treatment on time, admin refutes charges

The administration refuted allegations saying the boy had died before he was brought to the hospital

IANS
Bhopal,
  • Sep 01 2022, 17:53 ist
  • updated: Sep 01 2022, 17:55 ist
Representative image. Credit: Pixabay Photo

A video surfaced on social media showing a woman carrying the body of her 5-year-old son, who died at a hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district. The woman along with two other family members were seen outside the government hospital.

Following the death of the boy identified as Rishi Pandre, the family members alleged that the boy died because he was not provided medical treatment on time. The deceased boy's maternal uncle Pawan Barkade alleged there was no doctor or other responsible staff to treat his nephew at the government-run health facility in Bargi on Wednesday.

However, the administration refuted the allegations saying the boy had died before he was brought to the hospital. The administration also claimed that medical officer Dr Lokesh had examined the boy and declared him brought dead.

It also said that the boy recently sustained burn injuries and was treated by a local doctor. He later developed high fever and other complications and was brought to the government-run hospital.

Jabalpur district collector Dr Ilaiyaraaja T took cognizance of the matter and ordered an inquiry into the matter.

Clarifying more in this matter, collector office said, "The parents of the child brought the child to Bargi Hospital in a dead state. Based on the facts, the boy was already burnt and was undergoing treatment at the local level for 10 days. Doctors attended the boy and found him dead on arrival."

Meanwhile, in a separate case in the same district, the head and hands of a newborn child were found lying in a market area on Thursday. Sanitary workers of the government-run Netaji Shubhash Chandra Bose Medical College and Hospital spotted the body parts lying partially wrapped in cloths.

Madhya Pradesh
India News

