Madhya Pradesh: Family of 5 kills man for objecting to sister's harassment

The man died after receiving grievous injuries with a sharp weapon on the chest and belly

PTI
Harda (MP),
  • Dec 29 2022, 22:29 ist
  • updated: Dec 29 2022, 22:29 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 22-year-old man was stabbed to death allegedly by five members of a family at Harda in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday after he objected to one of them harassing his sister, a police official said.

The five accused comprise a 26-year-old man, his two brothers, their father and mother, while the deceased has been identified as Jitendra Damade, Rahatgaon police station in charge Manoj Uike told PTI.

The incident took place in Dudhkutch village, some 15 km from the district headquarters, and Damade died after receiving grievous injuries with a sharp weapon on the chest and belly, he said. "The deceased's sister has said that the main accused used to harass her and send her messages on the mobile phone. She said Damade confronted the accused and asked him to desist from such acts, which led to the murder," he said.

The kin of the deceased held a protest seeking strict action against the accused, including demolition of their home, Uike said. All five have been arrested and charged with murder, he added.

Madhya Pradesh
Crime
India News

