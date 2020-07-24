Madhya Pradesh girls risk lives to take selfie, luckily get rescued

In Chhindwara's Belkhedi village, two girls ventured into the Pench river to click a selfie. They perched on a rock in the middle of the river. However, when the flow of the river became aggressive, they were left stranded. The incident took place on Thursday.

A group of girls had left for a small picnic, when two of them ventured on their own.

Due to the monsoons, the river became unpredictable and the girls were stuck on the rock for over an hour.

Thankfully, the friends these girls came with, alerted both the police and the local panchayat.

Police officers went into the river and rescued the girls. They were then sent to a hospital.

"A few girls came to this mountain river Pench, out of which 2 of them went inside to take a selfie. During that time because of rains, the river flow suddenly increased. They stood there for around 1 hour and showed courage. As soon as we were informed, we rescued them. Everyone is safe. They have been sent to a hospital as they were scared,” said a local police officer.

Watch the video of the girls being rescued here