MP govt issues chickenpox advisory after 31 cases

Madhya Pradesh government issues chickenpox advisory after detection of 31 cases in 7 districts

The chief medical and health officers of all districts have been directed to take action as per the advisory issued regarding the prevention and treatment of chickenpox

PTI
PTI, Bhopal,
  • Jun 04 2022, 20:04 ist
  • updated: Jun 04 2022, 20:16 ist
Chickenpox is a highly contagious disease and can infect children, pregnant women and adolescents. Credit: PTI Photo

The Madhya Pradesh Health Department on Saturday issued an advisory after 31 chickenpox cases were detected in seven districts in the state, an official said.

The chief medical and health officers of all districts have been directed to take action as per the advisory issued regarding the prevention and treatment of chickenpox, said Health Commissioner and Secretary (Health) Dr Sudam Khade.

"A total of 31 cases of fever with rashes has been registered in the last one month in Chhatarpur, Chhindwara, Datia, Neemuch, Bhopal, Dhar and Khandwa districts. A presumptive diagnosis of chickenpox has come up in the clinical examination of these cases," Khade said.

Chickenpox is a highly contagious disease and can infect children, pregnant women and adolescents, the official added.

Madhya Pradesh
chicken pox
India News

