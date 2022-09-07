Madhya Pradesh government reshuffles 10 IAS officers

In a fresh reshuffle of senior bureaucrates, the BJP-led Madhya Pradesh government on Wednesday transferred 10 IAS officers, a notification issued by the general administration department said.

As per the notification, Anu Shrivastava, who was posted with the revenue board in Gwalior, has been posted as Principal Secretary in the Cottage and Rural Industries Department. Shrivastava replaced Smita Bhardwaj, who has now been posted as Secretary, Madhya Pradesh Human Rights Commission.

Amit Rathod, Principal Secretary, Science and Technology Department, has been named as Member (administrative), Revenue Board, Gwalior.

Nikunj Kumar Shrivastava, Commissioner, Urban Administration and Development, has been posted as Principal Secretary in the Science and Technology Department.

Shobit Jain, Secretary, Madhya Pradesh Human Rights Commission, has been appointed as Member Secretary, Madhya Pradesh State Food Commission, replacing Alka Shrivastava. Shrivastava has been posted as Registrar, Madhya Pradesh State Consumer Redressal Commission.

Bharat Yadav, Commissioner, Madhya Pradesh Housing and Infrastructure Development Board, has been posted as OSD-cum-Commissioner, Urban Administration and Development Department, and Commissioner, Madhya Pradesh Housing and Infrastructure Development Board (additional charge).

Alok Kumar Singh, Director, Panchayat Raj, has been appointed as Managing Director of Madhya Pradesh Cooperative Marketing Federation Limited.

Amar Pal Singh, Additional Secretary, Panchayat and Rural Development Department, has been made the Director of Panchayat Raj.

Veerendra Kumar, Secretary, Revenue Board, Gwalior, and Chief Executive Officer, Special Area Development Authority, Gwalior (additional charge), has been posted as Deputy Secretary in the Mantralay.