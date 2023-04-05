MP to set up 730 PM SHRI schools for quality education

Madhya Pradesh government to set up 730 PM SHRI schools for quality education to children

More than 20 lakh students are expected to be the direct beneficiaries of the scheme in the entire country

PTI
PTI, Bhopal,
  • Apr 05 2023, 15:55 ist
  • updated: Apr 05 2023, 17:05 ist
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Credit: PTI File Photo

The Madhya Pradesh government will set up 730 PM SHRI Schools in the state to impart quality education to students from Classes 1 to 12 under the central government's scheme, an official said on Wednesday.

The state cabinet on Tuesday gave nod for setting up these schools in the state, including two each in 313 blocks and 104 in 52 district urban bodies.

Also Read | After Indore temple tragedy, MP govt orders survey of all stepwells and open borewells

The cost of the PM SHRI schools will be borne by the central and state governments in 60:40 ratio. The annual expenditure on these schools will be Rs 277.40 crore out of which the state government will share Rs 110.96 crore, he said.

The scheme is for a period of five years during which the state government will spend Rs 554.80 crore on it. After five years, these schools will be entirely managed by the state government, the official said.

The PM SHRI School is a centrally sponsored scheme intended to develop schools where every student feels welcomed and cared for, where a safe and stimulating learning environment exists, where a wide range of learning experiences are offered, and where good physical infrastructure and appropriate resources conducive to learning are available to all students, as per its official website.

It will nurture students in a way that they become engaged, productive and contributing citizens for building an equitable, inclusive and plural society as envisaged by the National Education Policy 2020, it said.

Also Read | Bulldozers raze down 'illegal' Indore temple days after Ram Navami mishap

More than 20 lakh students are expected to be the direct beneficiaries of the scheme in the entire country. The scheme is proposed to be implemented over a period of five years, with effect from 2022-23 to 2026-27, as per the website.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Madhya Pradesh
India News
DH Education

Related videos

What's Brewing

Pope tackles Porn, sex abuse, gender in youth Q&A

Pope tackles Porn, sex abuse, gender in youth Q&A

Gold jumps Rs 1,025 to touch life-time high level

Gold jumps Rs 1,025 to touch life-time high level

Hawaii considers charging tourists to enter the state

Hawaii considers charging tourists to enter the state

Guinness certifies world's deepest fish

Guinness certifies world's deepest fish

Actor Ila Arun in town for two women-centric plays

Actor Ila Arun in town for two women-centric plays

 