Madhya Pradesh govt crisis: Kamal Nath's confidant Sajjan Singh Verma to fly to Bengaluru to woo back Cong MLAs

Madhya Pradesh minister Sajjan Singh Verma, a confidant of Chief Minister Kamal Nath, will fly to Bengaluru on Tuesday night and try to woo back the Congress MLAs who are staying there, sources said.

These legislators are among 22 Congress MLAs who have resigned from the Assembly.

The resignations of 22 MLAs amid exit of senior leader Jyotiraditya Scindia, to whose faction they belong, has pushed the Nath government into a crisis.

Verma will fly to Bengaluru by a special plane and two more ministers might accompany him, a senior Congress leader said.

According to Congress sources, the son of a top BJP leader in Karnataka is looking after the stay of Congress MLAs in Bengaluru.

However, some of them were still in touch with chief minister Nath, Congress leaders claimed.