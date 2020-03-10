Madhya Pradesh govt crisis: 'Traitor', 'betrayer' says Congress, as Jyotiraditya Scindia exits

Jyotiraditya Scindia's shock exit from the Congress left the party divided, with a section virtually painting the erstwhile Gwalior royal a “traitor”, while another calling for introspection on the manner in which the party was functioning.

A number of Congress leaders sought to recall the role of the Gwalior royals in pre-independence India and their proximity to the British, particularly during the first war of Independence in 1857 .

Former Madhya Pradesh Congress President Arun Yadav launched an acerbic attack on Scindia, claiming that the Gwalior royal had shown his true character by supping with those who had helped the Bristish.

“During the freedom struggle, the Scindia family had helped the British and the ideology that had stood with them. Today, Jyotiraditya has saluted his ancestors by standing with the same disgusting ideology,” Yadav said.

Madhya Pradesh Minister Jitu Patwari, a close associate of senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, too spoke of the Scindia family's “association with the British” and virtually dubbed him a “traitor”.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot termed Scindia's departure “good riddance”.

“Scindia has betrayed the trust of the people as well as the ideology. Such people prove they can’t thrive without power. Sooner they leave the better,” Gehlot said.

Haryana Congress leader Kuldeep Bishnoi termed Scindia's exit a “big blow” to the Congress.

“He (Scindia) was a central pillar in the party & the leadership should’ve done more to convince him to stay. Like him, there are many other devoted Congress leaders across the country who feel alienated, wasted & discontented,” Bishnoi said.

Bishnoi, who returned to the Congress in 2017, also wanted the leadership to empower young leaders who have the capacity to work hard & resonate with the masses.

“It would be convenient for us to simply brand him (Scindia) a power-hungry opportunist but we would lose yet another valuable opportunity to intrsopect and understand why we are bleeding talent that we nurtured,” Tamil Nadu Congress Working President R Mohan Kumaramangalam said.

He said Scindia's resignation raised “deeper questions” as his letter to the Congress President clearly mentioned that the party had enabled him to accomplish his goals.