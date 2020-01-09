Madhya Pradesh govt mulls job quota for transgender

The Kamal Nath government is mulling to introduce quota in government jobs for trangenders who are keen to pursue educational and vocational training.

As per a source in a government department, the blueprint of the plan is being prepared. There are about 23,000 transgenders in the state and most of them are engaged in traditional trade of singing and dancing in an auspicious occasion, as per the state Department of Social Justice and Empowerment.

Director, Social Justice and Empowerment, Krishna Gopal Tiwari said that a budget has been sanctioned for training and further steps would be taken for the uplifting of marginalised community.