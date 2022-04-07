MP govt planning to teach Gita in colleges: CM Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh govt planning to teach Bhagavad Gita in colleges, says CM Chouhan

Chouhan also said yoga and meditation develop the capacity to cope with difficult situations

PTI
PTI, Bhopal,
  • Apr 07 2022, 22:10 ist
  • updated: Apr 07 2022, 22:20 ist
Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Credit: PTI file photo

The Madhya Pradesh government is planning to teach the Bhagavad Gita in colleges, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Thursday.

He has read the Gita since childhood, he said, interacting with students here.

When asked whether Yoga and meditation helped him cope with the stress of handling the Covid-19 situation, Chouhan said they develop the capacity to cope with difficult situations. The Bhagavad Gita too helped him during this period, the chief minister added.

"Bhagavad Gita is a wonderful scripture. I have read Gita since childhood," Chouhan further said. "We are thinking of teaching Bhagavad Gita in the second year of degree course,” the chief minister added. The Gita teaches us to keep on doing our work without thinking of results, the chief minister said.

"This is called Nishkaam Karmayog....This knowledge enables people to keep on working which in turn brings encouraging and constructive results,” he said.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan
Madhya Pradesh
Bhagwad Gita
India News
Colleges

