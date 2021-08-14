MP govt sounds alert ahead of Independence Day

Madhya Pradesh govt sounds alert ahead of Independence Day

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will hoist the flag in the state capital and ministers will participate in similar functions in 30 other districts

PTI
PTI, Bhopal,
  • Aug 14 2021, 15:50 ist
  • updated: Aug 14 2021, 15:50 ist
An illuminated Madhya Pradesh State Assembly on the occasion of the 75th Independence Day, in Bhopal. Credit: PTI Photo

The Madhya Pradesh government has sounded an alert ahead of Independence Day as per the Centre's guidelines, state Home Minister Narottam Mishra said on Saturday. Speaking to reporters, he also said strict action will be taken immediately if any suspicious activity is noticed. Meanwhile, the state government has allocated different districts to ministers for hoisting the tricolour on August 15.

Accordingly, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will hoist the flag in the state capital and ministers will participate in similar functions in 30 other districts and read out the CM's message, an official order said. In 20 districts, respective district collectors will hoist the national flag. Assembly Speaker Girish Gautam will participate in the Independence Day function in Rewa, it said. Governor Mangubhai Patel, CM Chouhan and other ministers have extended greetings to the people on the eve of Independence Day.

Check out DH's latest videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Madhya Pradesh
Independence Day
security

Related videos

What's Brewing

In Pics | India gears up for the 75th Independence Day

In Pics | India gears up for the 75th Independence Day

World's first footage reveals secret life of a Dingo

World's first footage reveals secret life of a Dingo

Going, going... gone? Europe's fast-vanishing glaciers

Going, going... gone? Europe's fast-vanishing glaciers

Patriotic films to watch this Independence Day

Patriotic films to watch this Independence Day

Now, white ragi gives nutritious food a makeover

Now, white ragi gives nutritious food a makeover

Afghan women fear return to 'dark days' as Taliban rise

Afghan women fear return to 'dark days' as Taliban rise

 