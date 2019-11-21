Madhya Pradesh govt to legalise cannabis cultivation

Madhya Pradesh government has decided to legalise the cultivation of cannabis in the state for medical and industrial purpose, state's Law Minister PC Sharma told reporters in Bhopal on Wednesday.

Sharma said that Chief Minister Kamal Nath-led government will allow the farming of hemp - a type of marijuana - which will be used for medical purposes like in the treatment of cancer.

Sharma added that the cultivated hemp will not be used for consumption or trading, and said the agricultural project will need international help.

"Hemp is already being cultivated in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. It is bringing a new industry in Madhya Pradesh. This is not meant to be eaten. It is being cultivated to manufacture cancer medicines," he said.