Madhya Pradesh HC jolt to state Assembly speaker

In a jolt to the Congress, Madhya Pradesh High Court has stayed two-year sentence to BJP MLA Prahlad Lodhi, who was disqualified by the state Assembly speaker immediately after being convicted by a special court in Bhopal on October 31.

The Congress has now decided to move to the Supreme court to get the stay vacated.

Granting relief to Lodhi, who had appealed against the special court order, the single-judge bench of the high court in Jabalpur, headed by Justice Vishnu Pratap Singh Chauhan, directed that the conviction and sentence of the appellant shall remain suspended till January 7, 2020.

In its interim order passed on Thursday, the bench also observed that the court had found a strong case in favour of the appellant for suspension of sentence.

Madhya Pradesh’s former advocate general R N Singh, who appeared for the appellant, said that with the high court suspending both the conviction and sentence, the MP Vidhan Sabha speaker’s November 2 order disqualifying his client as a house member and declaring his assembly constituency vacant automatically became “non-existent.”

Former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and state BJP president Rakesh Singh also said that Speaker Narmada Prasad Prajapati’s order no longer existed.

Former vidhan sabha speaker Dr Sitasaran Sharma also said that the speaker’s order stood null and void, now.

On the other hand, Congress’s Rajya Sabha member and Supreme Court lawyer Vivek Tankha said, “The state government will file a Special Leave Petition (SLP) in the Supreme Court and whatever the apex court decides in the matter will be followed subsequently.”

Speaker Prajapati said, “I acted in the matter in accordance with the relevant Supreme Court order. The government is going to Supreme Court in the matter now and whatever the apex court decides will be the final decision.”

In support of his decision, the Speaker cited a 2013 Supreme Court order which paved passage for automatic disqualification of a lawmaker if awarded punishment of two years or more in a criminal case.

The first-time BJP legislator from Pawai Assembly seat was convicted by a Special Court in Bhopal on October 31, 2019, in a 2014 case pertaining to assault on a government team in Panna district. The special court awarded two years in jail along with a fine to the 12 convicted accused.

Two days later, the speaker declared the convicted BJP MLA disqualified as also his Assembly constituency vacant. The decision was subsequently intimated to the Election Commission via the Chief Electoral Officer of MP V L Kantha Rao.