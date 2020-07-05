MP: Hours ahead of her wedding, woman killed in Ratlam

Madhya Pradesh: Hours ahead of her wedding, woman killed in Ratlam

PTI
PTI, Ratlam,
  Jul 05 2020, 16:40 ist
  • updated: Jul 05 2020, 16:40 ist

 A 25-year-old woman was stabbed to death by a man in a beauty parlour in Jaora in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam district on Sunday, hours ahead of her wedding ceremony in the evening, police said.

The man fled from the spot and a hunt was on for him as investigators have got some clues, said Superintendent of Police Gaurav Tiwari.

"The victim and her sister were at the beauty parlour in the morning when a man entered and stabbed her in the neck and fled. She was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared her dead on arrival," the SP said.

"We have got clues about the accused and the case will be solved soon. The woman and her family are from Shajapur and she was to get married on Sunday evening to a man from Nagda," he added.

Madhya Pradesh
murder

