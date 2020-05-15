Madhya Pradesh: Indore records 61 fresh COVID-19 cases; tally rises to 2,299

With 61 new cases in the last 24 hours, the COVID-19 count in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district rose to 2,299, while two more patients succumbed to the infection, a health official said on Friday.

Indore, one of the districts worst-affected by coronavirus in the country, recorded 61 fresh cases and two deaths since Thursday, chief medical and health officer (CMHO) Praveen Jadia said.

Two men, one aged 75 and the other 55 - who were being treated at different hospitals in the district - succumbed to the infection on Thursday, he said.

Both patients suffered from high blood pressure and other chronic ailments, the official added.

The latest deaths had taken the toll in the region to 98, Jadia said.

As of Friday morning, the mortality rate among COVID- 19 patients in the district stood at 4.26 per cent.

At least 1,103 patients in the district had recovered from the infection so far, another official said.

The first four cases of COVID-19 were reported in Indore on March 24, following which a curfew was imposed in the city the next day.