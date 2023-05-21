MP: Man booked after video shows him torturing peacock

Madhya Pradesh: Man booked after video shows him torturing peacock by plucking feathers

Based on the video, the police filed the case against the man, who is a resident of Rithi town in Katni, a forest official said

PTI
PTI, Katni,
  • May 21 2023, 22:22 ist
  • updated: May 21 2023, 22:22 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI Photo

Police have registered a case against a man in Madhya Pradesh's Katni district after he was seen in a video purportedly torturing a peacock by plucking its feathers, an official said. The video that surfaced on social media shows the man pulling out the bird's feathers in a brutal manner.

Based on the video, the police filed the case against the man, who is a resident of Rithi town in Katni, a forest official said. Divisional Forest Officer (DFP) Gaurav Sharma said a Gujarat-based NGO had shared the video of the man torturing the peacock a couple of days back, following which the forest department launched an investigation.

Also Read | Stray dog tied, dragged to death in Chhattisgarh's Durg; one held

On the basis of the registration number of the motorcycle seen in the video, the man was identified to be a resident of Rithi town, he said. The accused has been booked under relevant provisions of the Wild Life (Protection) Act, Sharma said, adding that the police are looking for the accused.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

peacock
India News
Madhya Pradesh

Related videos

What's Brewing

Climate activists turn Rome's Trevi Fountain black

Climate activists turn Rome's Trevi Fountain black

DiCaprio and Scorsese score raves at star-packed Cannes

DiCaprio and Scorsese score raves at star-packed Cannes

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah attends grandson's graduation

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah attends grandson's graduation

'Drishyam' franchise to be remade in South Korea

'Drishyam' franchise to be remade in South Korea

Leee John throws light on UK black music history

Leee John throws light on UK black music history

Jharkhand gets ‘Hospital on Wheels’ for stray animals

Jharkhand gets ‘Hospital on Wheels’ for stray animals

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah flaunts new Rado watch

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah flaunts new Rado watch

Chhattisgarh health minister skydives in Australia

Chhattisgarh health minister skydives in Australia

Arsenal undone by Guardiola mind games, lean squad

Arsenal undone by Guardiola mind games, lean squad

UK musician finds his calling: Saving unwanted pianos

UK musician finds his calling: Saving unwanted pianos

 