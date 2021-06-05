Madhya Pradesh: Man dies in blast of power bank-like device

A 28-year-old man died in the Umaria district of Madhya Pradesh after a power bank-like device he found on a road exploded when he connected his mobile phone to it for charging, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred at Chaprod village on Friday, police said, adding that whether it was a power bank or any other electronic device is being confirmed.

"The deceased, Ram Sahil Pal, found the device lying on a road while he was going to his farm located under Manpur police station area on Friday," Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Bharti Jat said.

After returning home later, Pal plugged his mobile into the device at his neighbour's place. However, it exploded and he died on the spot, according to the statements of the local residents, she added.

"We have sent the device to a forensic science laboratory to confirm whether it was a power bank or any other electronic device," she said.

An investigation conducted so far has revealed that it was not an explosive, Jat said.

A case has been registered in this connection, she said.