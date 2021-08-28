Suspecting infidelity, man stitches wife's private part

Madhya Pradesh: Man stitches wife's private parts over suspected infidelity

The victim was admitted to the district hospital, where she underwent treatment for her injuries

PTI
PTI, Singrauli (Madhya Pradesh),
  • Aug 28 2021, 16:31 ist
  • updated: Aug 28 2021, 16:34 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Suspecting his wife of infidelity, a 55-year-old man allegedly stitched her private parts in Madhya Pradesh's Singrauli district, police said on Saturday. The incident took place in Raila village under Mada police station area, around 30 km from the district headquarters, on August 24, additional superintendent of police (ASP) Anil Sonkar said.

The accused, who is a quack, suspected his 52-year-old wife of having an extramarital affair with another man, the official said. The man stitched his wife's private parts over suspicion of infidelity, he said, adding that the victim was admitted to the district hospital, where she underwent treatment for her injuries.

The middle-aged couple have children who are married, the official said.

A case under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 498 (detaining with criminal intent) and other relevant provisions of the IPC was registered at Bandhora police post, he added.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Madhya Pradesh
Crimes against women
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

In Pics | Top 10 most in-demand actors in the world

In Pics | Top 10 most in-demand actors in the world

5 magic Cristiano Ronaldo moments at Manchester United

5 magic Cristiano Ronaldo moments at Manchester United

Tokyo's Paralympic workshops relish repair challenge

Tokyo's Paralympic workshops relish repair challenge

50 years of Mammootty: A disciplined star

50 years of Mammootty: A disciplined star

DH Toon | 'Deal with it!'

DH Toon | 'Deal with it!'

Bhavinaben Patel scripts history in Paralympics

Bhavinaben Patel scripts history in Paralympics

'Anti-national' posts to cost Indians jobs, passports

'Anti-national' posts to cost Indians jobs, passports

 