Madhya Pradesh mayoral polls: BJP wins in Burhanpur, counting on in other places

BJP candidate Madhuri Patel won the mayoral election in Madhya Pradesh's Burhanpur city on Sunday, while counting was on for polls in 10 other civic bodies in the state, an official said.

The BJP was also leading in Bhopal, Sagar, Satna, Indore and Khandwa, while the Congress was ahead in Gwalior and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Singrauli, as per the latest trends.

In Burhanpur, Patel defeated her Congress rival Shahnaz Ansari by a margin of 542 votes. Patel received 52,823 votes, while Ansari polled 52,281 votes, the district returning officer said.

In Bhopal, BJP's mayoral candidate Malti Rai was leading by a margin of 13,211 votes against her nearest Congress rival Vibha Patel after the second round of counting, an official informed.

In the Sagar mayoral poll, BJP's Sangeeta Tiwari was leading by a margin of 9,807 votes against Congress candidate Nidhi Jain after the fifth round, as per official information.

In Satna, BJP's Yogesh Tamrakar was leading by a margin of 24,380 votes against Congress nominee Siddharth Kushwaha after the ninth round, officials said. In Indore, BJP candidate Pushyamitra Bhargava was leading by a margin of 14,055 votes over Congress candidate Sanjay Shukla after the third round.

In Gwalior, the Congress mayoral candidate Shobha Shikarwar was ahead by 7,281 votes against BJP nominee Suman Sharma after the fifth round, officials said. In Singrauli, AAP candidate Rani Agrawal was leading with 4,744 votes against Congress's Arvind Singh Chandel after the third round, an official said. In Khandwa, BJP mayoral candidate Amrita Amar Yadav was leading by a margin of 6,447 votes against Congress nominee Asha Mishra, the district returning officer informed.