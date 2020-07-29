MP minister Tulsi Silawat, his wife test Covid-19 +ve

Madhya Pradesh minister Tulsi Silawat, his wife test Covid-19 positive

PTI
PTI, Bhopal,
  • Jul 29 2020, 12:59 ist
  • updated: Jul 29 2020, 12:59 ist

Madhya Pradesh Water Resources Minister Tulsi Silawat and his wife have tested coronavirus positive.

The information was shared by the minister himself on his Twitter handle on Tuesday.

In the tweet, he appealed to those who had come in his contact to get themselves tested.

Senior BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia wished the couple a speedy recovery.

State Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had last week tested Covid-19 positive. He chaired the first virtual cabinet meeting from the hospital on Tuesday and said that if the infection is detected early, then it is not incurable.

A couple of days before Chouhan, state Co-operatives Minister Arvind Singh Bhadoria was also found infected with the coronavirus. 

