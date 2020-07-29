MP minister Tulsi Silawat test Covid-19 positive

Madhya Pradesh minister Tulsi Silawat, wife test positive for Covid-19

PTI
PTI, Bhopal,
  • Jul 29 2020, 08:44 ist
  • updated: Jul 29 2020, 08:44 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock

Madhya Pradesh minister Tulsi Silawat and his wife have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

In a tweet on Tuesday night, the water resources minister said he and his wife are in home quarantine on the advice of doctors.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

He appealed to all those who came in contact with him to get themselves tested for Covid-19.

Senior BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia said, in a tweet, he prayed for their speedy recovery.

Despite showing no symptoms of the disease, Silawat said, he underwent the Covid-19 test on the instruction of the chief minister.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was admitted to a hospital here on Saturday after he tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Madhya Pradesh
Coronavirus
COVID-19

What's Brewing

Unlock 3.0: Multiplexes ready, theatres not

Unlock 3.0: Multiplexes ready, theatres not

Banksy triptych raises $3 million for Palestinian hosp

Banksy triptych raises $3 million for Palestinian hosp

Coronavirus pandemic changes ‘bloated’ ad industry

Coronavirus pandemic changes ‘bloated’ ad industry

Rembrandt self-portrait sells for $18.7 million

Rembrandt self-portrait sells for $18.7 million

Russia begins 2nd Covid-19 vaccine human trial

Russia begins 2nd Covid-19 vaccine human trial

Lockdown: Challenging times for the working class

Lockdown: Challenging times for the working class

All eyes on 4 tech CEOs testifying in competition probe

All eyes on 4 tech CEOs testifying in competition probe

 