Madhya Pradesh: Minor gangraped in Satna; two held

Two persons were on Friday arrested for allegedly raping a minor girl in Madhya Pradesh's Satna district, police said.

The incident took place in Maihar town of the district on Thursday, an official said.

The accused allegedly lured the girl, aged 11-12 years, and took her to an isolated place, where they raped and injured her, he said.

The police arrested the duo this morning, Maihar sub-divisional officer of police (SDOP) Lokesh Dabar said.

The victim was referred to Rewa for further treatment after being administered first aid at Maihar, he said.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan directed the police to take strict action against the accused and provide best of possible medical treatment to the girl.

Condemning the incident, Madhya Pradesh Congress president Kamal Nath said the victim was subjected to an inhuman attack reminiscent of the “Nirbhaya case”.

“Such incidents with sisters and daughters have become a routine affair in Madhya Pradesh and it proved that Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's government has failed to provide them security,” Nath claimed in a tweet.

मैहर में छोटी बच्ची के साथ दुष्कर्म की घटना अत्यंत निंदनीय है। बच्ची के साथ निर्भया कांड की तरह अमानवीय व्यवहार किये जाने की बात भी सामने आ रही है। प्रदेश में आए दिन बच्चियों के साथ अत्याचार की घटनाओं ने साबित कर दिया है कि शिवराज सरकार बहन-बेटियों को सुरक्षा देने में पूरी तरह… — Kamal Nath (@OfficeOfKNath) July 28, 2023

He demanded best medical treatment and a financial assistance of Rs 1 crore for the girl.