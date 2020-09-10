MP: Nurse, friend caught selling infant girl in Indore

Madhya Pradesh: Nurse, friend caught selling infant girl in Indore; held

PTI
PTI, Indore,
  • Sep 10 2020, 20:42 ist
  • updated: Sep 10 2020, 20:47 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock

A government hospital nurse and her friend were arrested on Thursday for allegedly trying to sell a newborn girl to a woman for Rs 1 lakh in Indore city of Madhya Pradesh, police said.

Based on the woman's complaint, the police nabbed Shilpa Telang (29), a contractual nurse, and Tejkaran Thakkar alias Bablu (30) after laying a trap, deputy inspector general of police (Indore Range) H C Mishra said.

A manhunt has been launched for others who may have been involved in the crime, he said.

According to the police, the complainant had initiated the process of adopting a child through various social organisations in keeping with the law.

When the accused found out about this, they contacted her and offered her a 10-day-old baby girl for Rs 1 lakh, the official said.

"The child has been recovered from the accused and is currently place in a hospital," he said.

The accused are being questioned about how and from where they had got the infant, the DIG said.

While Telang works as contractual nurse with a private hospital, Thakkar is unemployed, sub-inspector Rupali Badhoriya said.

The duo has been charged under relevant sections of the IPC and has been sent in police remand till September 14, it was stated.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Nurse
Human trafficking
Madhya Pradesh
Infant

What's Brewing

102-carat diamond could fetch up to $30 mn at auction

102-carat diamond could fetch up to $30 mn at auction

DH Toon | Kangana vs Maharashtra, a recipe for war?

DH Toon | Kangana vs Maharashtra, a recipe for war?

More cats may have Covid-19 than believed: Study

More cats may have Covid-19 than believed: Study

China's Covid-19 deaths honoured with memorial tablets

China's Covid-19 deaths honoured with memorial tablets

World wildlife plummets more than two-thirds in 50 yrs

World wildlife plummets more than two-thirds in 50 yrs

A scan of 10.3 mn stars turns up no sign of aliens, yet

A scan of 10.3 mn stars turns up no sign of aliens, yet

 