Madhya Pradesh: Only 20 persons allowed at weddings, funerals in Indore

In an attempt to contain the spread of Covid-19, the district administration in Indore has prohibited the gathering of more than 20 people at weddings and funerals, an official said on Thursday.

As per an order issued by district collector Manish Singh, which is effective immediately, not more than 20 people can take part in weddings and funeral processions.

Similarly, not more than 10 people can attend home weddings and birthday celebrations, the official said, adding that religious functions and public ceremonies have been banned in the run-up to the festive season.

Meanwhile, at least 136 persons tested positive for coronavirus in Indore in the last 24 hours, taking the tally here to 5,632, chief medical and health officer Praveen Jadia said.

While 280 persons have died in the district so far, 4,087 have recovered from the deadly infection, he added.

