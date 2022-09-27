Madhya Pradesh Police detain 21 people over PFI links

Madhya Pradesh Police detain 21 people over PFI links

Formed in 2006, the PFI claims to strive for a neo-social movement ostensibly for the empowerment of marginalised sections of India

PTI
PTI, Bhopal,
  • Sep 27 2022, 13:47 ist
  • updated: Sep 27 2022, 13:48 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Madhya Pradesh Police have detained 21 people from eight districts of the state over links with the Popular Front of India (PFI), state Home Minister Narottam Mishra said on Tuesday.

Earlier on September 22, a multi-agency operation spearheaded by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had led to the arrest of 106 leaders and activists of the radical Islamic outfit in near simultaneous raids in 15 states for allegedly supporting terror activities in the country, officials.

“Following the arrests last week from Indore and Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh, the state police have detained 21 people over connection with the PFI from eight districts of the state,” said Mishra, who is the MP government's spokesperson.

These people were detained on the basis of interrogation of the PFI activists arrested last week, he said. Last Thursday, four PFI activists were arrested from Madhya Pradesh in a multi-agency operation led by the NIA, officials earlier said.

Formed in 2006, the PFI claims to strive for a neo-social movement ostensibly for the empowerment of marginalised sections of India. It is, however, often accused by law enforcement agencies of promoting radical Islam. The organisation was formed in Kerala and is headquartered in Delhi. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

PFI
India News
Madhya Pradesh

What's Brewing

Hurricane Ian lashes Cuba with heavy winds, rain

Hurricane Ian lashes Cuba with heavy winds, rain

No time to be making enemies

No time to be making enemies

Japan honours assassinated Abe at controversial funeral

Japan honours assassinated Abe at controversial funeral

Tread with caution on telecom law

Tread with caution on telecom law

 