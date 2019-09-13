Madhya Pradesh says no to new MV Act

Madhya Pradesh is among the states which have refused to implement the new Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act 2019, primarily owing to heavy fines provided in it.

Chief Minister Kamal Nath has urged the Union government to reconsider the quantum of penalties under the act for traffic violations and give relief to the people.

"We also want to stop road accidents and ensure the safety of people but it must be seen that the penalty is not unreasonable and is in accordance with the paying capacity of the people. This is the time of heavy recession. The Central government must reconsider the amount of penalties imposed and give relief to people. We are studying it," tweeted the chief minister's office (CMO) on September 11.

State transport minister Govind Singh Rajput termed the act as a "tughlaqi" order.

"The Union government's Motor Vehicle Act is a 'tughlaqi' order.

The Central government has increased the fine rates under the act by such an extent that it would be beyond the capacity of common people to bear it,” he said.

He however agreed that hefty fines should be imposed on those caught for driving under the influence of alcohol.

“The government should amend some parts of the Act. That is why we’ll not implement it for now.”