Madhya Pradesh: Sterilisation target order withdrawn

The Madhya Pradesh government on Friday withdrew the controversial circular that reminded the dark days of the Emergency following severe criticism from all quarters.

The circular, issued by National Health Mission (NHM) state Director Chhavi Bharadwaj, asked multi-purpose health workers (MPHWs) to meet sterilisation targets or else their salaries would be withheld and they would be given compulsory retirement. She has been removed from the post.

State’s health minister Tulsi Silawat said the state government has withdrawn the order and has shifted the NHM director Bhardwaj as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) at the state secretariat.

The circular had asked each of MPHW to get at least get one man sterilised in this fiscal ending March 31 or else their salaries would be withheld and they would be given compulsory retirement.

The move by the state unit of the NHM has come after the National Family Health Survey-4 report recorded that only 0.5 per cent men were opting for sterilisation in Madhya Pradesh.

On February 11, the NHM director issued the circular asking top divisional officers and district officers in the health department to identify male workers with zero work output and apply for the no work no pay principle if they don’t motivate at least one male vasectomy in this fiscal.

The circular created massive flutter in the health department. The Madhya Pradesh has Total Fertility Rate (TFR) above three in more than 25 out of 51 districts whereas the state’s target is to bring it down to 2.1.