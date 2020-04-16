Madhya Pradesh: Tablighi event attendee tests coronavirus positive

A 60-year-old man from Madhya Pradesh who attended the religious gathering of Tablighi Jamaat at Nizamuddin in Delhi last month has tested positive for coronavirus, officials said on Thursday.

He is admitted to a hospital in Khargone and booked for a negligent act, they said.

His test report came out positive on Tuesday, district nodal medical officer Dr Anupam Atre said.

The man left Khargone on March 5. He then attended the religious congregation in Delhi and returned on March 12, Kotwali police inspector Lalitsingh Dagur said.

He concealed information about attending the religious event in the national capital, despite government instructions to report to the authorities concerned, the official said.

The man also violated the lockdown order imposed since last month, the official said.

A case was registered against him on Tuesday evening under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Disaster Management Act, he added.

The religious congregation organised by Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi last month emerged as one of the major coronavirus hotspots in the country.